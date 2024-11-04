Borno state government has started paying the new minimum wage of N70,000 to civil servants in the state

The Chairman of the new Minimum Wage Committee in Borno, Dr Babagana Mallambe, said workers started receiving their minimum wage alert last Friday, November 1

According to Mallambe, all categories of civil servants in the northeastern state had started receiving the minimum wage

Maiduguri, Borno state - Jubilation as civil servants in Borno state have started receiving the new minimum wage of N70,000.

The Chairman of the new minimum wage committee in Borno, Dr Babagana Mallambe, said that all categories of civil servants had started receiving their minimum wage alert since last Friday, November 1.

Civil servants started receiving their minimum wage alert since November 1. Photo credit: Babagana Zulum

As reported by Daily Trust, Mallambe said the minimum wage was approved to boost the morale, and productivity and spur the economic condition of civil servants.

Mallumbe, who is also the Commissioner of Budget and Planning made this at a press conference in Maiduguri on Monday, November 4.

“I am highly delighted today to inform you of the successful completion of the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for all categories of Borno State civil servants.”

He added that:

“The implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage will have a positive impact on the lives of Borno State civil servants and their families, some of the key benefits among others include: Improved Living Standards, enhanced Morals, and Economic boost.”

He thanked Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his commitment to the welfare of Borno state workforce.

Legit.ng recalls that Zulum assured workers of the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage.

Governor Zulum disclosed that the payment of the N70,000 salary will commence in October 2024.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Abdulrahman Bundi, confirmed in a terse statement and shared further details.

