Top Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election

The music star took to his official X page to send a message to Kamala Harris after Donald Trump won

Davido’s post-US election post was met with mixed reactions from many of his Nigerian followers

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has reacted after Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.

After Americans trooped out to vote on November 5, 2024, the Republican Party’s candidate, Trump, was named the winner against his Democratic Party opponent, Kamala Harris.

Shortly after the win was announced, Davido, who also participated in the electoral process, went on social media to react.

Davido congratulates Donald Trump

On his official X page, Davido shared a tweet in which he congratulated Donald Trump and encouraged Kamala Harris.

According to , Kamala should be proud because she was a solid woman. In his words:

“Congratulations 47th POTUS @realDonaldTrump ~ but you !! @KamalaHarris SHOULD BE PROUD!! YOU DID THAT ! A SOLID WOMAN ”

Reactions as Davido congratulates Trump

Davido’s congratulatory message to Donald Trump and his encouraging words for Kamala drew the attention of some of his Nigerian fans. Read what they had to say about it below:

Ruth claimed Davido did not vote in Nigeria:

Iyimide called the singer a hypocrite:

Ayomide claimed OBO voted for Kamala:

BBN star Peace said Davido should rest:

Susan asked Davido who sent him:

2baba's ex-partner Pero supports Trump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba’s former partner, Pero Adeniyi, declared her support for Donald Trump in the 2024 US election.

After casting her vote, Pero Adeniyi took to social media to reveal that it was for Donald Trump. She shared a video of a voting sticker on her head compiled with videos of the Republican candidate.

Pero Adeniyi’s disclosure about who she supported to win the US presidential election was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Some social media users bashed her for not voting for Kamala Harris.

