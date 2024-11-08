Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs.

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - Daniel Olawande, the lead pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) The Envoys, Lagos, has warned Christians against searching for Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s 400 leaked tapes.

Engonga, Equatorial Guinea’s now-sacked director-general (DG) of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), is at the centre of a scandal following the leak of explicit videos allegedly involving him in intimate encounters with multiple individuals. Originally investigated for alleged fraud, Engonga now faces public backlash and intensified scrutiny over his professional conduct and personal life.

His case has dominated online discourse in the past few days.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday evening, November 8, the Lagos pastor said Christians who are searching the internet for the video, require " fasting, prayers, and intense word therapy for about seven days minimum".

He said:

"One way to know you need an urgent retreat with fasting, prayers and intense word therapy for about 7 days minimum is if as a believer you are stylishly looking for those Balthazar of Equitorial Guinea’s videos, you heard they are 400, you saw one online but you really desire to watch the remaining, infact you are looking for the link to see the remaining. Oga lust is diagnosed and you need to retreat fast."

Equatorial Guinea to test Engonga for STD

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Engonga could be subjected to medical tests.

As reported by Equatorial Guinean newspaper, Ahora EG, chief prosecutor Anatolio Nzang Nguema disclosed that if a medical examination found that Engonga was “infected with a sexually transmitted disease (STD)”, he would be prosecuted for a crime against “public health”.

