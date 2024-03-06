Renowned human rights activist turned lawyer Barrister Deji Adeyanju has been called to bar

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Adeyanju declared that he would offer free legal services to vulnerable Nigerians

The activist declared his aim to urge security agencies to investigate allegations of corruption consistently

FCT, Abuja - Human rights advocate Deji Adeyanju has pledged to provide free legal aid to oppressed individuals in Nigeria to ensure that no one suffers injustice due to a lack of financial means for legal representation.

He expressed his dedication to using his expertise and resources to combat corruption, highlighting its widespread presence in various aspects of Nigerian society.

The pragmatic Adeynju stated this on Wednesday, March 6, at his call-to-bar ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said:

"My commitment now is to utilize my legal knowledge to advocate for human rights, particularly for the downtrodden and oppressed, as I have always done as an activist.

"As a lawyer and activist, I will also be taking on pro bono human rights cases to ensure that those who cannot afford legal representation have access to justice."

Adeyanju vows to advocate for increased salaries for judicial workers

The activist stated his intention to pressure security agencies to look into corruption accusations consistently.

He also stated that he'd advocate for increased salaries for all judicial officers, as this would reduce corruption in the Nigerian judiciary and enhance their independence and integrity.

Adeyanju concluded:

"I thank all those who contributed to the realization of this dream, and I promise to become a legal practitioner with excellence."

