A Nigerian civil society group, Rural Community Development Outreach (RCDO), has petitioned the United States Consulate General, urging an investigation into Senator Shehu Buba, who represents the Bauchi South Senatorial District.

The organization alleged that the senator may have links to the sponsorship of terrorism.

More so, the group in a statement cited by Legit.ng called for both national and international scrutiny over the serious allegations.

According to the petition, Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly been investigating the senator’s alleged connections to suspected terrorist activities.

The petition, signed by RCDO’s National Coordinator, Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, calls on the consulate to deny or suspend Senator Buba’s U.S. visa as a precautionary measure, New Telegraph reported.

Expressing alarm, RCDO voiced its concerns over the gravity of the allegations involving a high-ranking government official who also chairs the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

“We have witnessed the devastating impact of terrorism in Nigeria, particularly in the North East, for over seventeen years. If these allegations are true, they represent a betrayal of national trust,” reads the petition.

DSS operation sparks further concern

The petition highlights an August 17, 2024, operation by the DSS in Bauchi State, during which agents reportedly arrested a known terrorism suspect, Abubakar Idris, just as he was preparing to embark on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

RCDO’s letter claims that Senator Buba’s office allegedly facilitated Idris’s travel documentation, expediting his departure despite his criminal record, Leadership reported.

Calls for transparency, oversight

The RCDO also directed criticism toward Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, both of whom are reportedly aware of the DSS investigation.

The organization argued that the lack of transparency and accountability in addressing these allegations compromises public trust and national security.

