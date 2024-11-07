Equatorial Guinea dismissed Baltasar Engonga, ANIF Director, after over 400 sex tapes surfaced

Equatorial Guinea’s government has officially dismissed Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF).

This is coming in the wake of the circulation of over 400 sex tapes involving him with multiple women.

Baltasar Engonga gets sacked by Equatorial Guinea Photo credit: Baltasar Engonga

The scandal, which has rocked the nation, prompted swift government action, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo ordering Engonga’s removal from office.

Real Equatorial Guinea reported that its President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo ordered the dismissal of Mr Engonga, the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjo, current president of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

As revealed by the media platform, Decree No. 118/2024, dated 4 November, the dismissal cites Mr Engonga’s alleged misconduct in office, alongside family and social behaviour deemed incompatible with public office.

Equatorial Guinea's Prime Minister reacts

Prime Minister Osa Nsue addressed the situation in a public statement, emphasizing the damage done to the nation’s image and public trust, as reported by Premium Times.

Nsue acknowledged that while the incident involved personal privacy, it had broader implications for public offices and Equatorial Guinea’s stance on gender equality, The Punch reported.

His words:

"We are aware of the serious impact this has had on public trust and the dignity of our citizens.

"The government is actively considering measures to safeguard the privacy of individuals and to protect the public image of Equatorial Guinea, particularly in relation to women’s rights."

The Prime Minister also stated that the government is contemplating the introduction of stricter privacy laws to mitigate future incidents, highlighting the rapidly growing presence of private content on digital platforms.

He said:

"The case of Mr. Engonga has sparked a national debate on the limits of privacy in the digital age.

"We understand the need for stronger legal frameworks to protect personal data and prevent violations of individual rights," Nsue remarked.

