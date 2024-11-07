A video of the United States President, Joe Biden, allegedly asking Aliko Dangote to reduce the price of petrol is trending on social media

Biden allegedly asked the chairman of Dangote Industries Limited to sell petrol from his refinery to Nigerians at N150

The 28-second viral video has been discovered to be fake and a creation of Deepfake, an artificial intelligence-generated technology

Lagos state - The purported video of the United States President, Joe Biden, asking Aliko Dangote to reduce the price of petrol on social media is fake.

In the 28-second viral video on social media, Biden urged Dangote to sell petrol from his refinery at N150.

The outgoing US president allegedly said Nigerian leaders don’t care about the citizens, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to arrange the country.

“Aliko Dangote you have to stop selling your fuel at high cost, you have a refinery you have to sell your fuel at 150 naira per litre.”

As reported by TheCable, the video was shared on TikTok on Friday, November 1, by an account linked to VeryDarkMan.

Verification

Deepfake, an artificial intelligence-generated technology revealed that the video is 97 percent fake.

The AI technology used to create the video clones a person’s voice to sound like another.

Analysis by TheCable showed that Biden’s lip movement was not in sync with his voice.

A critical look at the video also revealed that the US president’s eyes were blinking inconsistently and his face appeared gloomy.

Conclusion

The claim that Biden appealed to Dangote to reduce the petrol price to N150 in a purported video is fake.

The viral video is AI-generated and has no iota of truth in its entirety.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dangote's refinery announced the actual cost of petrol from its refinery when selling to marketers.

The revelation follows accusations from filling station owners that Dangote petrol is sold above N1,000 per litre.

The refinery also emphasized that its petrol is of far higher quality, describing imported petrol sold by marketers as substandard.

