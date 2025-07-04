A frustrated Nigerian man has gone viral after threatening to join Boko Haram or bandits if he doesn't receive help within a week

In a video reposted by security analyst Zagazola Makama, the man blames poverty and neglect for pushing him to the brink

His outburst has sparked debate about how economic hardship and frustration fuel insecurity and extremist recruitment in Nigeria

A Nigerian man, clearly overwhelmed by personal hardship, has issued a public ultimatum threatening to join Boko Haram or bandits if he does not receive help within seven days.

The emotional outburst, captured in a video circulating online, has sparked widespread concern and criticism.

The video was shared by Zagazola Makama, a prominent security analyst and counterinsurgency expert who monitors activities in the Lake Chad and West Africa region.

In the footage, the unidentified man, visibly distressed, laments his dire financial condition and accuses society of abandoning him.

“If nobody helps me this week, I swear to Almighty God, I will go and join Boko Haram or become a bandit,” he declared, citing his frustration with poverty and lack of support.

His statement, though seemingly made in despair, echoes the underlying issues that have driven many into extremist networks: poverty, neglect, and lack of opportunity.

Netizens ponder frustrated man's outburst

While some Nigerians online have condemned the man’s remarks as reckless and dangerous, others have described his plea as a reflection of how economic hardship is pushing vulnerable individuals toward radical options.

His comments, they say, come at a time when insecurity and recruitment into armed groups remain major concerns in Northern Nigeria.

Others warn that while the man’s statement may be attention-seeking, it sheds light on how the cycle of poverty and frustration continues to feed insecurity across the region. Many insurgent and criminal groups exploit such vulnerabilities to grow their ranks.

Borno governor warns of Boko Haram comeback

Legit.ng recalls that in April, Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, warned that Boko Haram is making a comeback after its fighters staged a series of attacks and seized control of some parts of the north-eastern state.

Zulum called for more military assistance for soldiers fighting the insurgency.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government downplayed the governor's fears, saying security in the country has improved in the last 18 months.

Troops kill Boko Haram commander

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian troops have eliminated another Boko Haram commander, identified as Malam Jidda, in Borno state and recovered arms in multiple operations.

The development followed the intensification of ongoing counterterrorism offensives across the north-east region of Nigeria by the troops.

The troops, in a special operation, made contact with terrorists and neutralised Malam Jidda, who was identified as the leader of the outlaws in Ngorgore and Malumti areas.

Troops foil terror attacks in Borno

Also earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) destroyed key Boko Haram hideouts in Borno state. The terrorists' hideouts, meant to be used for a coordinated attack, were destroyed by NAF airstrikes.

The hideouts were destroyed shortly before the Eid-el-Kabir celebration by Muslims.

The NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that the hideouts are located at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns.

