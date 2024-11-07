Hardship: Father Mbaka Shares What Nigeria Needs For Country to Be Well
- Outspoken Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, has decried the rising fuel prices in West Africa's largest economy, Nigeria
- Amid a cost of living crisis, Father Mbaka called for urgent prayers to prevent a potential famine
- The cleric urged the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to take immediate action to tackle the fuel price increase
Enugu, Enugu state - Amid economic hardship, a popular Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has called for more prayers for Nigeria.
As reported by Vanguard, Mbaka spoke on Wednesday, November 6, while commissioning a filling station, “Blessed Omemma Oil and Gas Limited” in Abakpa, Enugu East local government area (LGA) of Enugu state.
The cleric warned that if Nigeria is not careful, citizens will experience a "famine stage".
Guardian newspaper also noted Father Mbaka's remarks.
“All I can say is that we needed more prayers for Nigeria to be well. From my angle, I am a spiritual man but I want to tell you that we need more prayers.
“If we are not careful, what we are passing now is a hunger stage, famine stage is still coming."
He added:
“The government is aware of what to do to salvage the situation. The pump price this, pump price that, hiking or no hiking, the government knows what to do and that’s why I said we need more prayers."
Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets increased the fuel price in recent weeks.
Subsequently, many Nigerians expressed grievances over the skyrocketing fuel prices which has contributed to the cost of living crisis in the country.
