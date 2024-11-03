Three daughters of Ibrahim Idris, a former governor of Kogi state, alongside six others, survived a plane crash that claimed 96 other lives on October 29, 2006

The crash killed several prominent figures in Nigeria, particularly the spiritual leader of Muslims in the country, Muhammadu Maccido; and his son, Senator Badamasi Maccido

18 years later, remarkable stories attached to the catastrophic event surfaced again, with several online users astonished

FCT, Abuja - On 29 October 2006, an ADC Airlines Flight 053 crashed near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, killing 96 people.

It was described as one of Nigeria’s worst aviation accidents.

The wreckage of the ADC airliner is seen after crashing in Abuja on October 29 2006. The crash left 96 dead. Photo credit: AFP

Immediately after take-off from Abuja, there was a sharp descent, causing the Boeing 737 to split and subsequently explode.

The plane conveyed several prominent personalities like Dr. Nnennia Mgbor; the first-ever female West African ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon; Muhammadu Maccido, the Sultan of Sokoto and spiritual leader of Nigeria’s Muslims; the sultan’s son; Senator Badamasi Maccido; and Abdulrahman Shehu Shagari, son of former President Shehu Shagari.

Out of about 105 passengers and crew, only nine people survived and interestingly out of them, three daughters of Ibrahim Idris, former governor of Kogi state cheated death. Idris was a serving governor at the time.

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, an X (formerly Twitter) user, @Row_Haastrup, posted a 2020 narration by Pastor Peter Onuka about how he (Onuka) survived the ADC plane crash.

Reacting to the post by @Row_Haastrup, another netizen, @philsbaba, recalled Idris' daughters' miraculous survival in the ADC crash.

@philsbaba wrote:

"With the slim chances of surviving a plane crash, and the unlikely event that most survivors would come from the same family, 3 daughters of the former governor of Kogi state Ibrahim Idris survived this crash. I mean not one, 3 of them."

Apparently banking on narrations by ex-governor Idris, @philsbaba added:

"Another interesting thing is that they weren't even sitting together on the plane!"

Following the flashback by @philsbaba, some X users shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Komoh Phils wrote:

"It was the same crash that claimed the life of Sultan of Sokoto and his son. Whether it was jazz, grace, or coincidence. Whatever it was, clearly worked for Ibrahim Idris."

@IconicLawyer remarked:

"Wow."

Tobechukwu Ade commented:

"Jesus Christ."

