The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 413 Force Protection Group has killed a terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five other fighters in Kaduna state

The NAF spokesman, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said the terrorists were attacked following an intelligence report that they were likely intent to kidnap, harm, or kill innocent civilians

Gabkwet said the terrorists were sighted near the Sabon Gida Forest along Sabon Birni Road in Igabi LGA on Saturday, 31 August 2024

Igabi, Kaduna state - A terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five other fighters have been killed in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) carried out the operation following intelligence reports the terrorist group was sighted near the Sabon Gida Forest along Sabon Birni Road in Igabi LGA on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

The NAF spokesman, AVM Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, September 1, Leadership reports.

Gabkwet said the team of Special Forces from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 413 Force Protection Group was dispatched to comb the location after intelligence also revealed that the terrorists might kidnap, harm, or kill innocent civilians.

“After making contact with the terrorists who were on motorcycles, on sighting the Special Forces, the terrorists immediately opened fire and were met with superior firepower by the troops, eliminating all the terrorists”.

As reported by The Punch, he revealed that the team recovered five Dane guns, locally fabricated sub-machine guns, live ammunition, assorted charms, lighters, sim cards, and phone cases from the suspected terrorists.

He added that troops have been urged to intensify the ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and properties.

The NAF spokesperson said the troop's effort to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari, and the environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing.

