Just In: Appeal Court Gives Fresh Judgment on Conviction of Former CJN Onnoghen
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
FCT, Abuja - The Abuja division of the court of appeal, on Monday, November 4, acquitted and discharged the former chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.
The appeal court's verdict was related to the alleged false asset declaration, saying the code of conduct tribunal (CCT) lacked jurisdiction over the matter.
The appellate court, in its judgment, discharged and acquitted the former Onnoghen.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
