The Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) community is in mourning following the passing of El Kanemi Warriors goalkeeper Agbor Ekoi.

Ekoi was involved in a fatal accident on Thursday, October 31, and was said to have died instantly.

The former Sporting Lagos shot-stopper was among the seven players who joined El Kanemi during the summer transfer window, Daily Post reports.

El Kanemi Warriors goalkeeper Agbor Ekoi passes away at the age of 27. Photo: Agbor Ekoi.

He also had stints with Heartland FC, Abia Warriors, and Lobi Stars, and he was famous in the Nigerian topflight.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late 27-year-old as Nigerians express grief over the passing of the impressive goalkeeper.

Rhoda Etuk (@mfreke36) wrote on X:

"Sad: Elkanemi Warriors goalkeeper Agbor Ekoi has passed away in a tragic accident while away from his team for treatment. He died on the spot.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Elkanemi Warriors during this difficult time."

Caleb Oyedokun said on Facebook:

"This is to commiserate with immediate family of Agbor, Borno FA, friends and associates on the demise of their love ones.

"May God Almighty comfort them and gives family fortitude to bear irreparable loss. Agbor was agile, versatile, sharp reflex shot stopper during his life time."

Achile Silas shared a photo of football boots with the caption:

"This was his last gift before he left Lagos. So sad and disastrous. Rest In Perfect Peace Agbor."

