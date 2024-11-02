Bala Muhammad, a 76-year-old man from Bauchi, was questioned by Hisbah for sharing photos of himself with various women on social media, allegedly his former girlfriends

The images sparked widespread reactions online, and the families of the women in the photos complained to the commission, prompting an investigation

Muhammad admitted to posting the photos, taken about 20 years ago when the women were unmarried, and apologised for any distress caused

Bauchi - A 76-year-old man, Bala Muhammad, was questioned by the Bauchi State Sharia Commission's Hisbah police unit after sharing photos of himself with various women alleged to be his former girlfriends on social media.

The images, nearly 30 in total, sparked widespread reactions online.

A team of Hisbah operatives is on patrol in the northern Nigerian city of Kano in an open pickup on October 29, 2013. Photo credit: AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bala Muhammad: Hisbah gives update

The acting commander of Hisbah in Bauchi, Muhammad Muhammad Bununu, revealed that the commission received complaints from the families of the women featured in the photos, prompting an investigation into Muhammad's actions, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the police initially detained Muhammad before being transferred to Hisbah for further questioning.

Bala Muhammad apologises to affected women

During Hisbah's questioning, Muhammad reportedly admitted to posting the photos, explaining they were taken about two decades ago when most of the women were unmarried.

He apologised to the women and their families for any distress caused.

Muhammad, who remains unmarried, is originally from the Dass local government area of Bauchi state and currently resides in the state capital.

Hisbah clears Jigawa commissioner accused of adultery

In a related development, an official of the Kano State Hisbah Board official, Malam Aliyu Dakata, has retracted earlier claims that Jigawa state’s commissioner of special duties, Auwal Sankara, was caught with a married woman in an uncompleted building.

Dakata clarified that Sankara was not involved in any immoral act with the married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu. The Hisbah official made the clarification in a recent interview.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found Tasleem in her car making a phone call, while Sankara was standing in the compound of a building under construction that belongs to him. There was no evidence of any illicit relationship,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng