Senator Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo has called on relevant authorities in Nigeria to thoroughly investigate the alleged inhumane treatment of minors in Abuja

The legislator condemned the continued detention of the minors, saying it is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of justice and fairness

Dankwambo, therefore, asked the Bola Tinubu administration to release all the 75 people arraigned over their alleged involvement in the August 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protests

FCT, Abuja - Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo, the senator representing Gombe North, on Friday, November 1, issued a strong condemnation of the detention and maltreatment of minors involved in the 'End Bad Governance' protests.

The former governor expressed deep concern after several detained children, some under the age of 15, collapsed due to malnutrition inside a federal high court in Abuja.

Senator Dankwambo demands immediate release of 'End Bad Governance' minors.

The minors have been held since August by the Nigerian police after participating in protests against worsening economic hardship in the country. The development has caused public outrage.

In a statement posted on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page, Dankwambo said section 11 of the Child’s Rights Act guarantees the dignity of the child.

He wrote:

"These minors should be released immediately without any conditions attached.

"This is condemnable, and the actions of the authorities violate Section 11 of the Child Rights Act, which guarantees the dignity of the child."

In the same vein, civil society organisations (CSOs) asked all relevant authorities in the country to ensure the children's swift release and hold accountable those who orchestrated their detention.

According to the social activists, the scenes from Abuja stand as a dark stain on Nigeria's commitment to the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Sani tells Tinubu to withdraw charges against minors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, urged the federal government led by President Tinubu to immediately withdraw the charges slammed against minors who participated in the August 1-10, 2024, nationwide protest.

Sani in a post shared on his X page, described the development as "unfortunate and shameful."

