There are indications that the FG may withdraw the treason charge filed by the police against several young protesters

Nigeria's attorney-general, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), received the case files on the trial from the police on Saturday, November 2, and set about studying them immediately for action

Legit.ng gathered that the justice ministry is “taking active steps”, particularly over the detention of the children among the detainees

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu government through Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) has reportedly commenced actions to swiftly drop the charges against the children detained for participating in the protest against economic hardship in August.

As The Punch reported Sunday, November 3, a source from the federal ministry of justice confirmed the development.

The source disclosed that Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), had already submitted the case file to the AGF as requested.

The source added that the court was set to reconvene early this week, rather than on the adjourned date of January 24, 2025.

The source said:

“The police have submitted the case file, and the parties are working together. The court will reconvene early this week.”

In the same vein, Marshall Abubakar, the defence counsel for all defendants, confirmed that steps were being taken to drop the charges against the children this week, especially since the AGF had requested the case file transfer

Legit.ng reports that a total of 76 protesters were charged with 10 felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance and mutiny, according to the charge sheet seen. Some of the children collapsed at the federal high court, Abuja.

According to the charge sheet, the minors ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

Sani tells Tinubu to withdraw charges against minors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, urged the federal government led by President Tinubu to immediately withdraw the charges slammed against minors who participated in the August 1-10, 2024, nationwide protest.

Sani in a post shared on his X page, described the development as "unfortunate and shameful."

