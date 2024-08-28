Several passengers were injured in a late-night collision between two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses on Tuesday, August 27, in Lagos

The accident occurred when one BRT bus swerved to avoid a commercial motorcyclist illegally using the BRT corridor

Injured passengers were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and two tow trucks were deployed to remove the damaged buses, ensuring a smooth traffic flow

The accident occurred within the BRT lane on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, near Danco Filling Station.

Passengers injured as BRT buses collide in Lagos Photo credit: @empror24

Source: Twitter

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority reported that the injured passengers were promptly taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Thankfully, no fatalities were recorded, The Punch reported.

Nosa Okunbor, head of the public affairs unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, stated that investigations revealed the accident happened when one BRT bus swerved to avoid hitting a commercial motorcyclist who was illegally using the BRT corridor, leading to a collision with another BRT bus.

Okunbor added that passengers from both buses sustained varying degrees of injuries and were already en route to the hospital before the emergency response team arrived, The Gurdian reported.

He said:

“However, passengers of both buses reportedly suffered various degrees of injuries and were all taken to the nearest hospital before the arrival of the Agency’s Response Team."

He added that two tow trucks were deployed to remove the damaged buses from the road, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

