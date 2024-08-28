Global site navigation

Local editions

VIDEO: Many Passengers Injured as 2 BRT Buses Collide in Lagos
Nigeria

VIDEO: Many Passengers Injured as 2 BRT Buses Collide in Lagos

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Several passengers were injured in a late-night collision between two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses on Tuesday, August 27, in Lagos
  • The accident occurred when one BRT bus swerved to avoid a commercial motorcyclist illegally using the BRT corridor
  • Injured passengers were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and two tow trucks were deployed to remove the damaged buses, ensuring a smooth traffic flow

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state - Several passengers sustained injuries in a late-night collision between two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses at Iyana Ipaja in Lagos on Tuesday, August 27.

The accident occurred within the BRT lane on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, near Danco Filling Station.

Passengers injured as BRT buses collide in Lagos
Passengers injured as BRT buses collide in Lagos Photo credit: @empror24
Source: Twitter

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority reported that the injured passengers were promptly taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Thankfully, no fatalities were recorded, The Punch reported.

Read also

How gunmen killed influential Lagos monarch’s son, police speak

Nosa Okunbor, head of the public affairs unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, stated that investigations revealed the accident happened when one BRT bus swerved to avoid hitting a commercial motorcyclist who was illegally using the BRT corridor, leading to a collision with another BRT bus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Okunbor added that passengers from both buses sustained varying degrees of injuries and were already en route to the hospital before the emergency response team arrived, The Gurdian reported.

He said:

“However, passengers of both buses reportedly suffered various degrees of injuries and were all taken to the nearest hospital before the arrival of the Agency’s Response Team."

He added that two tow trucks were deployed to remove the damaged buses from the road, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

See the video here:

Read also

“Upon arrival at the scene": Tragedy as train crushes man to death in Lagos

28 people reportedly die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crashes

In another report, Legit.ng reported that two tragic accidents occurred at the Lagos/Ibadan expressway that resulted in the deaths of 28 people and left many others injured.

The crashes took place on Tuesday, August 13, at two locations: Ajao, opposite the Bovas fuel station on the Ojoo/Iwo road, and Malo, both on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The incident at Ajao claimed 16 lives, while the Malo crash resulted in 12 deaths.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot: