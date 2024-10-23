A tragic accident in Plateau State, claimed 19 lives after a vehicle crash left no survivors, with 18 passengers dying on the scene and one later in the hospital.

Medical staff at Riyom Trauma Hospital described the victims' bodies as severely mutilated, many unrecognizable due to the extent of the devastation

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident, adding that the victims were traveling from Adamawa to Abuja when the tragedy struck

After a tragic accident in Plateau state, 19 persons have been confirmed dead on Tuesday, October 22.

The incident happened at Hawan Kibo area of Riyom local government area which is 60 kilometres away to the state's capital.

The spokesperson of the State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Peter Yakubu, confirmed the incident while speaking to journalists, adding that every person on the vehicle died.

He said:

‘’No one survived the accident. The only person taken to the hospital later succumbed. Eighteen died at the scene, while one died at the hospital.’’

A staff member of Riyom Trauma Hospital who also spoke to the media revealed the current state of the victims.

She said:

“All victims brought to us had already died. Some bodies were unidentifiable due to severe mutilation. As I speak, all corpses have been transferred to a Jos mortuary due to electricity challenges in Riyom local government area.”

The hospital staff also disclosed that the vehicle involved was traveling from Adamawa State to Abuja before unexpected happened.

19 people died in Kwara state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 19 people have lost their lives and five sustained injuries in a fatal accident at Kanbi village, new Jebba road in Kwara state.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, the tragic incident occurred at about 8pm on Thursday, June 13.

Ogungbemide said a blue Iveco trailer with no registration and a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LSD363YE were involved in the accident. According to Ogungbemide, preliminary investigation showed the accident was as a result of excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

