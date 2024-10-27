Verydarkmna has found himself on the wrong side of the law over a new video he shared on social media

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the critic had shared a video of him rocking a police uniform as he introduced himself as CSP online division

The video has gotten the Nigerian police attention as they respond to the video, stirring reactions online

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, 's recent appearance in full police uniform has gotten the attention of the Nigerian Police Force.

Recall that in a video that has since gone viral, VDM donned a police uniform and introduced himself not as an activist but as a “social media policeman.”

The critic in the video spoke about his objective as being against injustice in Nigeria.

Police reacts to VDM's video

On Saturday, October 26, the police condemned the unauthorized use of the uniform by VDM in a statement via X.

The police emphasized that VDM’s stunt undermines the sanctity and respect their symbols uphold.

The NPF also stated that it would launch a formal investigation to uncover the origins of the police gear used in the video and ascertain whether VDM had any legitimate authority to use it for his stunt.

“The Force unequivocally disassociates itself from this unauthorized portrayal and has launched a full investigation to determine the source of the Police gear used, as well as the authority under which he acted,” the statement read in part.

Read the police's statement below:

Netizens react to police statement

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

YareemaFx:

"Things are happening Balatic (PO=Comp+Integrity+Equity)

@Balatic:

"Is police uniform not allowed in entertainment anymore? Wetin be this?"

noobtrader234:

"That’s to show where their priorities lie.

Angel:

"And all those content creators and actors/actresses nko."

Portable warns VDM

Recall that the singer was not ready to give up the fight with VDM, as he served him a warning.

This was after VDM shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

