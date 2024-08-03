The Federal Government has decided to provide 50 kg of rice for N40,000 to workers in the public sector

On the OHCSF website, there is a Google form that interested employees can fill out and submit to the HR director

For the sake of transparency, the chairman of the ministry's Joint Union Council will watch the exercise from a distance

To lessen the nation's food crisis and its effects on Nigerians, the Federal Government has offered public employees a 50kg bag of rice for N40,000.

This was revealed in a letter from the federal ministry of special duties and Intergovernmental Affairs that BusinessDay obtained on Friday.

According to the letter, all interested employees should fill out a Google form on the OHCSF website and send it to the HR director for approval.

It stated that the Joint Union Council of the ministry's chairman will act as an observer throughout the exercise for transparency purposes, and that the payment and distribution of the rice will be handled by specified offices.

The national demonstrations that the federal government is facing forced a sit-at-home on Thursday. The cost of living issue and economic misery plaguing Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, are being protested by young Nigerians nationwide.

Legit.ng had reported that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has announced that centres have been created to sell 50kg of rice at N40,000.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Tinubu administration came up with the initiatives to ease living conditions for citizens.

Idris called for calm on the proposed nationwide protest, stating that N40,000 for a bag of rice is just the beginning of more initiatives of the government.

Idris said the prices of food items are expected to reduce since the rainy season is here.

Price of 50kg rice hits new high

Legit.ng reported that rice sellers and dealers are quoting a new price for a 50kg bag, despite recent moves by the Nigerian government to crash the food prices nationwide.

A market survey conducted by Legit.ng shows that the price of a 50kg bag of rice has risen from N76,000 to N80,000 as of Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The sellers attributed the increase to scarcity and high foreign exchange used to import the product.

