The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, October 30, sentenced a 41-year-old car wash operator Ezekiel Udoh to life imprisonment.

Legit.ng gathered that the car wash operator had defiled and impregnated his neighbour’s 12-year-old granddaughter.

In his judgment, Justice Rahman Oshodi ruled that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Udoh committed the crime.

Oshodi emphasized the profound gravity of the offense, underscoring that Udoh not only violated the survivor’s innocence but also betrayed the trust placed in him as an adult in their community.

The judge noted that Udoh’s actions carried severe, life-altering consequences for the young girl, who now faced the trauma of bearing an unwanted pregnancy at a tender age.

“A child was forced to bear a child, forever altering the course of her life,” he stated.

Justice Oshodi highlighted that Udoh’s initial attempts to downplay his actions—claiming the survivor approached him for money, only to later admit he had “bargained for fun” with a child—reflected a troubling disregard for the severity of his crime.

Justice Oshodi stated that the law is unequivocal: a child cannot legally consent to sexual activity.

He acknowledged the convict’s eventual admissions during his police statement and trial testimony, yet emphasized that these admissions were made only in the face of overwhelming evidence and did little to lessen the severity of the crime.

“Section 137 of the Criminal Law mandates life imprisonment for the offense of defilement, underscoring society’s absolute condemnation of such acts and its commitment to protecting its most vulnerable members.

“This sentence serves as a deterrent to others who might consider similar offenses against children. Therefore, I sentence you to life imprisonment under Sections 33 and 38 of the Lagos State Domestic and Violence Agency Law, 2021," he said.

