The Court of Appeal in Sokoto sentenced Sani Ibrahim to life imprisonment for the sexual abuse of two Qur’anic school pupils

Justice Ebiowei Tobi emphasized that the victims’ testimonies and medical evidence provided solid grounds for a harsher sentence

The ruling received mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some praising it as a landmark decision for child protection

In a decisive ruling, the Court of Appeal in Sokoto has sentenced Sani Ibrahim to life imprisonment for the assault and sexual abuse of two Qur’anic school pupils, commonly known as Almajiris.

Justice Ebiowei Tobi, who delivered the unanimous judgment, criticized the lower court’s initial sentence of three years, arguing that it inadequately addressed the severity of the crime.

According to Justice Tobi, the testimonies of the victims, identified as prosecution witnesses 2 and 3 (PW2 and PW3), along with a medical report confirming penetration, provided substantial evidence for a conviction on the grounds of a sexual offence, Daily Trust reported.

“These are the direct eyewitness accounts which should not be ignored by the lower court,” Justice Tobi stated.

It's crime against nature, court declares

Justice Tobi expressed disapproval of the initial judgment, emphasizing that the crime committed was both morally reprehensible and “a crime against nature.”

The judge noted the significance of setting a higher standard for justice in cases of abuse against vulnerable children, The Punch reported.

"I therefore set aside the judgment of the lower court and sentence the respondent to life imprisonment," he affirmed.

Supreme court judgment lauded

Following the court’s decision, Chief State Counsel Barrister Murtala Gidanmadi voiced his support, describing the judgment as a milestone in ensuring justice for victims of abuse.

“This ruling is not only about punishment but also about protecting society and serving as a deterrent to those who would consider engaging in such unnatural acts,” Gidanmadi stated.

Nigerians react to supreme court judgement

Theis development has, however, sparked reactions from Nigerians on X, as @vibes_n_clout said:

"The law in Nigeria is for the poor. Your rich politicians will have nearly a zero account balance before getting into politics then go ahead to build mansions not commensurate with their earnings but that's fine. Let's blame it on ignorance, religion, tribalism. Take your pick"

@StephenOsitadi2 said:

"But wike assaulted them in Fct."

Abuja beggar reacts to FCT minister Wike's eviction notice

In another development, Legit.ng reported that in a move to address what he called the “embarrassment” of rising numbers of beggars in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has issued a directive to begin arresting beggars in the capital next week.

The announcement at the flag-off ceremony for new road construction in the Katampe District on Tuesday marked a firm stance by the former Rivers State governor to curb what he described as an alarming surge in street begging across the FCT.

