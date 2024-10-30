The Federal Government of Nigeria has maintained payment of N33,000 to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members

Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, the Director-General of NYSC, attributed the delay in implementing the new allowance to the government's failure to release the necessary funds

Outrage has erupted on social media, with corps members expressing their discontent over the insufficient stipend

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

The Federal Government of Nigeria has ignited frustration among National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members by paying the old allowance of N33,000 for October.

This is despite a recent announcement regarding an increase to N77,000.

Tinubu's govt pays October allawee to corps members as Nigerians react Photo credit: @officialABAT/@officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng had reported that on September 25, 2024, the federal government declared a significant increase in the monthly stipend for serving corps members from N33,000 to N77,000, effective from July 2024.

This change was meant to align with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024 and was considered a crucial step in enhancing the welfare of corps members.

Earlier this month, the director-general of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, shed light on the delay in implementing the new allowance.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Ahmed revealed that the increase had not taken effect due to the non-release of funds by the government.

However, despite the federal government’s assurances, corps members were paid the previous allowance of N33,000 for September.

The situation has now persisted, with corps members reporting that they received the same amount for October.

Corps members fume over N33,000 allawee

The continued payment of the outdated allowance has sparked outrage on social media, where many corps members have voiced their dissatisfaction.

One corps member, tweeting under the handle @OGUNBANWOOMOSIL said:

"What do you expect from 419 government. Everything about them is propaganda, lies, deceit & looting.

"Unfortunately, the journey of this undeserved suffering is long and their is nothing we can do about it."

@Smartveee said:

"N77k allawee is a scam and this government is working on scrapping the NYSC."

John_Kingsley0 said:

"In 2024??? It's definitely not funny for the corpers who depend on this stipend to survive. It's just ridiculous."

@JosDrugist said:

"Pure evil now you see that they will never scrap NYSC... Cheap labour, and a means to siphon funds."

Niger governor gifts corpers N200k each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niger governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the corps members under Batch B Stream I posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus was to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng