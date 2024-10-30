Pastor David Oyedepo Jr. has narrated how God delivered him from an accident that could have ended his life

Ota, Ogun state - David Junior, the first son of the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, said God saved him from a road accident that could have led to his untimely death.

Oyedepo’s son narrated how God delivered him from a road accident while his car was facing 18-wheeler trucks on the highway.

Oyedepo jnr. said 18-wheeler trucks were coming directly at him Photo credit: David Oyedepo Jnr.

Source: Facebook

He shared the testimony of God’s deliverance during a service at Canaanland in Ota, Ogun state.

In the video which was shared by Church Gist via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @therealchurchg1

Oyedepo Jnr said:

"I’ve shared this experience before with us. Years ago I was driving down to Covenant Hour of Prayer in 2015 and driving on a motorway running you know I mean on the motorway at high speed and suddenly as I was going early that morning my car turned around and began to face oncoming traffic. 18-wheeler trucks were coming directly. It was a head-on collision. When you look at it. It was like looking at death but as I stared I just breathed the name Jesus. I was too conscious. I’m not going around to play. I’m going to serve God.

"Death cannot meet me on the way. My time has not come. I’ve calculated the date, He said 120 years. I believe what He says and I calculated it very very specifically. You know what 120 years is for me? I know my own 2103. That one was in 2015. It was too early, too impossible. I can’t be serving God, I can’t be running on my way to serve God and satan meets me on the way to charge me. Suddenly the car turned on its own.

"I’m telling you I have never seen that in my life. Turned on its own, the steering was locked, the gear was locked, pedals were locked. I couldn’t accelerate, I couldn't brake, I couldn’t change gear but the car drove on its own from the car and went to the side of the road and parked.

"I switched it off, I switched it on, the steering was loose, the gear was loose, pedals were loose. I said thank you, Jesus. I put it in gear and continued to where I went to serve God”

Source: Legit.ng