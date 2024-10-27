A video showing the moment music star Davido arrived at an event in Lagos state has circulated on social media

In the viral video, President Bola Tinubu's son Seyi and everyone present at the event stood up immediately after Davido entered the hall

Another video showed the DMW label boss speaking about his life after school, stirring reactions online

Music star David Adeleke Davidow was present at the first Life After School annual summit, which took place in Lagos on Saturday, October 26.

A video from the event showed how Davido, who made headlines for performing at Air Peace's tenth anniversary, was welcomed into the hall.

Davido speaks at Lagos event. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

In a clip that has since gone viral, President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, and everyone in the hall stood up to welcome the Unavailable crooner as he entered the hall amid cheers and excitement.

Watch the video below:

Davido speaks about his life after school

The DMW label owner shared his journey into life after school, reminiscing about how he went into the entertainment industry, unlike his siblings, who worked for his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke.

"I went to school for about five years because i had to take a break because of my music, I have been blessed to have been able to follow my dreams, I didn't write CV after school" he said.

Watch as Davido speaks below:

Reaction on how Davido was welcomed

Read some of the comments below:

sewingmachine_depot:

"Anybody wey no like Davido na Non living thing."

theladyzinny:

"I don't think anybody makes me as happy as the David."

adedeji_cia:

"I’m glad it’s getting clearer day by day to the general public that Davido is ahead of wizkid. I’ve known this from way back 2015. Davido anytime any day."

a_dex025:

"Educated Artist 001."

wendy_fierce:

"You don’t like @davido ke? How na? Dey swear for you?"

Chioma calls to watch Davido performs

In other news, Ubi Franklin received a call from Chioma, who didn't want to miss her husband's performance at a show.

Ubi shared a clip of the moment via his Instagram story, which buttressed how loving, supportive, and respectful Davido's Chioma is.

The post, which went viral, warmed the hearts of their fans and loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng