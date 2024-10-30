Over 100 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have expressed disappointment in Mallam Mele Kyari, GCEO of NNPCL

The coalition alleged that NNPCL has hindered the development of local refineries like Dangote’s by restricting access to locally produced crude

The coalition announced plans for a large-scale protest, urging Nigerians to join a march to demand transparency on the Warri Refinery funds

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of over 100 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have raised concerns over Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), failure to rehabilitate the Warri Refinery.

Legit.ng understands that the coalition’s demands stem from NNPCL’s prolonged delays in rehabilitating the Warri Refinery despite significant funding.

The coalition, operating under the banner of the "Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Corruption in Energy Sector," made their stand known in a statement cited by Legit.ng.

More so, the group issued a public vote of no confidence in Kyari’s leadership, accusing him of stalling critical progress in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Engr. Efe Irabor, spokesperson for the coalition, highlighted the group’s concerns, saying:

“How does NNPCL justify spending $3 billion on Warri Refinery with no tangible outcome?

"The Nigerian people deserve transparency on how these funds were spent,” Irabor demanded.

Irabor noted that the refinery's stalling continues to affect millions of Nigerians reliant on its operations for affordable petroleum products, further challenging the energy sector's stability.

Kyari frustrating local refining efforts, group alleges

Irabor pointed to past moves by NNPCL, which he claims have hindered local refinery initiatives such as the Dangote Refinery.

He cited accusations from June that NNPCL and other regulatory bodies allegedly obstructed Dangote Refinery’s access to locally produced crude, forcing the facility to compete against imported high-sulphur gasoil.

He said:

“The sulphur levels in imported diesel are alarmingly high, sometimes reaching 2,000 ppm, while Dangote’s diesel is around 87.6 ppm.

“NNPCL needs to let local refineries operate freely; their tactics have kept prices artificially high and burdened the public.”

The CSOs also raised alarms regarding an alleged plan to convert the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries into blending plants.

This, they argue, would favor import-dependent contractors over locally-produced, eco-friendly products.

CSO plans 2 million-man march against Kyari

The coalition has announced plans for a 2 million-man march to the NNPCL Towers and National Assembly, demanding the immediate activation of Warri Refinery and accountability over funds.

Each of the 100 CSOs will mobilize 200 participants for the protest.

“In the coming days, we will announce a date to march. Nigerian refineries must be operational again; anything less will be met with resistance,” Irabor declared.

