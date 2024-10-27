President Ijaw National Congress Worldwide, Professor Benjamin Okaba, expresses displeasure at the abolishment of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Okaba emphasized the ministry's crucial role in addressing the unique challenges of the Niger

The leaders demand that the federal government reverse the decision, arguing that the ministry was established through negotiation

Niger Delta leaders have voiced their outrage following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent decision to scrap the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Tinubu knocked over scrpping Niger Delta Ministry Photo credit: Benjamin Okaba/@officialABAT

Source: UGC

Speaking on this development, Okaba noted that it is a regression for the region and a profound insult to its people.

Professor Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress Worldwide, articulated his discontent with this development, saying:

"The scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta is unacceptable to our people. This decision is a big slap in the face, especially considering that other regions in the country are benefiting from development commissions," he said.

Okaba emphasized the ministry's historical significance in addressing the unique challenges faced by the Niger Delta, including high levels of deprivation and environmental degradation.

"Over the years, successive governments have strengthened this ministry, and while we won't say it has achieved everything, it has made strides in human capital development and fostering peace in the region," he stated.

Okaba further expressed concern over what he perceived as ongoing marginalization and exclusion of the Niger Delta in national discourse.

Okaba lamented:

"We bear the brunt of oil production yet suffer so much hardship. We have been talking about marginalization for years, and this is yet another inflammatory action taken by the federal government."

He further challenged the federal government's rationale for the scrapping and questioned the viability of the commissions set to replace the ministry.

"How are these new commissions going to be funded? Are they going to draw resources from the Niger Delta? These are critical questions that need addressing," he urged.

Tinubu told to reverse decision immediately

Okaba called on the federal government to reconsider its decision.

His words:

"We demand that the federal government revert this decision. This ministry is not just a bureaucratic entity; it is a product of negotiations among leaders of our region.

"To dismantle it without consultation is both disrespectful and damaging to our efforts to promote peace and security."

Tinubu gives Sunday Dare appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, was appointed as the special adviser to President Tinubu on public communication and orientation.

Following the update, the All Progressives Congress (APC) thanked the president via his verified X handle and promised to give his best.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng