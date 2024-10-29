The Coalition of Lawyers for Truth and Justice (CLTJ) has praised President Tinubu's appointment of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as humanitarian affairs minister

Yilwatda's track record of transparency and accountability, demonstrated during his time at INEC, inspires confidence in his ability, the coalition said

The minister's predecessors, Betta Edu and Sadiya Farouq, faced controversies and corruption allegations scandals

Abuja, FCT - The Coalition of Lawyers for Truth and Justice (CLTJ) has commended President Bola Tinubu's appointment of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, citing his impressive credentials and passion for humanitarian work.

In a statement signed by Barrister Moses Okino, the CLTJ said Yilwatda, who reportedly holds a PhD in Digital Systems Engineering, has led notable projects, including Nigeria's first Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and the World Bank-funded STEP-B project.

Okino added that Yilwatda's work focused on uplifting marginalized communities, particularly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Yilwatda's appointment brings hope - CLTJ

Unlike predecessors Betta Edu and Sadiya Farouq, who faced controversies and corruption allegations scandals , the CLTJ said Yilwatda's appointment brings hope and renewal.

“In contrast, Yilwatda's track record of transparency and accountability, demonstrated during his time as Resident Electoral Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), inspires confidence in his ability to lead the ministry with integrity," the coalition said.

Okino commended President Bola Tinubu for the appointment and pledged support for Yilwatda.

Challenges ahead for Yilwatda

Nigeria faces numerous humanitarian challenges, including food insecurity, disease outbreaks, and displacement.

Nevertheless, the CLTJ said Yilwatda's expertise and commitment are crucial in addressing these issues.

The group said:

“As Nigeria faces numerous humanitarian challenges, including food insecurity, disease outbreaks, and displacement, Yilwatda's expertise and commitment to humanitarian work are crucial in addressing these pressing issues."

Tinubu sacks five ministers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu made some significant changes to Nigeria's ministerial structure on Wednesday, October 23.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Development and the Ministry of Sports Development were scrapped.

However, the presidency announced the creation of a new ministry named the Ministry of Regional Development.

