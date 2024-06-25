Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto state has reacted to the accusations levelled against him by the Muslim Rights Concern group

The government refuted the claims that he was planning to remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, describing it as false

The state commissioner for information, Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi, noted that "the law guiding the appointment and disposition of traditional rulers in the state had not been changed or even repelled"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political arties and movements.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has denied the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC)’s allegations that it is plotting to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Sokoto state governor Ahmed Aliyu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III. Photo credit: Ahmad Aliyu, Sultan of Sokoto TV

Source: Facebook

Sokoto govt: "Anti-Sultan plot allegation false"

Speaking on behalf of the government, the state commissioner for information and societal reorientation, Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi, said the state government has no plan whatsoever to dethrone the revered monarch, while describing the allegation by MURIC as false and baseless, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Sokoto govt: "Existing traditional law intact"

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday June 25, Sambo explained that the law guiding the appointment and disposition of traditional rulers in the state had yet to be changed or even repelled.

Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi said:

“The state government wondered how a responsible body like MURIC, claiming to be protecting the rights of the Muslims would descend so low and cheaply as to join hands with deluded mischief makers and enemies of progress to fabricate such a false and unsubstantiated story just to create an unfriendly atmosphere and fear in the minds of the law-abiding and peaceful citizens of the state."

Recall that on Monday, June 24, MURIC's executive director, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, raised alarm that the Sokoto state government was plotting to depose the Sultan against the backdrop of the Kano Emirate tussle.

MURIC in a statement cited the removal of 15 traditional rulers for various offences.

Prof Akintola, in a statement further warned that, Muslims Ummah in Nigeria would reject and resist any hostile actions against the Sultan, who happened to be the spiritual leader of all Muslins in Nigeria.

Shettima warns against plot to depose Sultan

Legit.ng earlier reported that vice president, Kashim Shettima, sent a strong warning to Sokoto state government led by Ahmed Aliyu.

At an ongoing event in Katsina state, Shettima warned Governor Aliyu against the move to depose Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III.

As the plot to remove the Sultan thickens, the vice president maintained that the ‘Sultan is an institution that must be guarded jealously at all cost.’

Source: Legit.ng