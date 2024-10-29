A 17-year-old university student was arrested after faking her own abduction and was later discovered

Police spokesperson confirmed that Chidebere's actions sparked alarm among family and that kidnap was a social media prank

Imo State Commissioner of Police criticised the student's behaviour as irresponsible, highlighting the waste of police resources

A 17-year-old university student, Jesse Chidebere, has been arrested for pretending to be abducted and killed.

The police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, on Monday, said this caused a lot of worry and upset for her family and fellow students.

University student arrested after faking own abduction. Photo credit: Ekpie Utomi via Getty Images

On Saturday, the police got a worried call from someone saying Chidebere was missing.

A message from her phone said she had been taken and killed, and told her family to go to the police station to find out more.

“In response, police operatives launched a search and discovered on Sunday that Chidebere was alive and had fabricated the story as a prank on social media. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain her motives for such mischief and she will certainly face prosecution.”

Police expressed concern over the behaviour as it not only wastes valuable resources but causes public panic.

Such incidents are believed to be 'a joke taken too far' as they cause unnecessary worry and waste valuable resources. Police and emergency responders prioritize finding someone they believe to be in immediate danger.

Kidnapping and abduction in Nigeria

Kidnapping and abduction have become significant security issues in Nigeria, affecting people across various regions and socio-economic backgrounds.

These acts are primarily driven by ransom demands, with both local residents and foreigners targeted. Kidnappings have become particularly common in states with heightened levels of insecurity, including the northern and southern regions.

Armed groups, criminal syndicates, and even opportunistic individuals are often responsible, taking advantage of gaps in security infrastructure and economic hardship.

Nigerian lady Naomi allegedly kidnapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady named Agrinya Tina has appealed for help on Twitter as she announced that her friend, Naomi, is nowhere to be found.

Tina said that Naomi and 6 other persons were kidnapped along Kabba in Kogi state on their way to Lagos state.

