Enugu State Police have identified Inspector Joseph Ozonwanji as the officer who fatally shot popular Nigerian musician Chikezie Mba, known as Igbo-Jah

Governor Peter Mbah has ordered a thorough investigation, while Inspector Ozonwanji remains in custody pending the outcome

Enugu’s Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, visited Mba’s family, assuring swift justice and reinforcing that the Nigeria Police Force will hold erring officers accountable

Enugu State, Nigeria — The Enugu State Police Command has disclosed the identity of the police inspector involved in the fatal shooting of popular Nigerian musician, Chikezie Mba, widely known as Igbo-Jah.

This revelation comes amid public outcry following Mr. Mba’s tragic death on Friday at the police’s Anti-Cult Unit facility in Enugu.

Police has identified the officer who fatally shot popular musician Igbo-Jah. Photo credits: Nkanu, @Enugu_PoliceNg

Source: Twitter

Igbo-Jah fired by officer

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the incident occurred during an event at the police facility, where officers reportedly began discharging their firearms indiscriminately. Caught in the crossfire, Mr. Mba sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police authorities initially described Mr. Mba’s visit to the facility as “friendly” and claimed he was leaving the premises when Inspector Joseph Ozonwanji allegedly opened fire on him “for reasons yet to be ascertained.”

Enugu Police identifies officer

While Ozonwanji’s name was not initially disclosed, Enugu State Police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed his identity in a statement released Saturday night.

Ndukwe added that Ozonwanji is now in custody and assured the public that the inspector would be “made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

The news of Mr. Mba’s death has sent shockwaves through the Enugu community, prompting Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah to order an immediate investigation into the killing.

Legit.ng had reported that many fans of the slain artist and concerned acquaintances have taken to the streets to protest his death.

Governor Mbah’s administration has emphasized that they will ensure transparency and justice throughout the investigation.

