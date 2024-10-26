The Ogun State Police Command arrested Yemisi Ogunlana, 28, for allegedly injuring her husband’s manhood with a sharp object

Ogijo, Ogun state - The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old woman, Yemisi Ogunlana, accused of using a sharp object to injure her husband’s manhood during a severe dispute.

Command spokesperson SP Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest in a statement detailing the disturbing account on Monday night, October 21.

According to Odutola, the victim, Idowu Adebowale, 31, from the Oko-Oba area of Ogijo, reported to the police that his wife attacked him on October 15 at around 4:30 a.m.

“Mr. Adebowale came to the station with visible injuries, alleging that his wife had inflicted a severe cut on his manhood during a minor disagreement,” Odutola said.

Police provide details of the attack

Upon visiting the station, Adebowale reportedly showed officers his injury, revealing what Odutola described as a “significant cut near the tip of his manhood.”

Following Adebowale's report, Ogijo Division detectives visited the couple’s home and took Ogunlana into custody.

Odutola stated:

“The suspect, during questioning, denied the allegations; however, given the nature of the injury, Adebowale was issued a medical form and advised to seek immediate hospital treatment.”

Police launch further investigation

Ogunlana is currently held in police custody, and the case is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Abeokuta for further investigation.

"This matter is considered a case of domestic violence, suspected to have stemmed from uncontrollable anger," Odutola noted.

As the investigation progressed, the Ogun State Police reiterated the importance of seeking conflict resolution support to avoid domestic disputes escalating into violence.

5 killers of UNILORIN graduate in police net

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara State Police Command has apprehended five individuals suspected of involvement in the fatal assault of 46-year-old Lanre Adebayo, a graduate of Political Science from the University of Ilorin.

The tragic incident took place late on Monday, October 21, 2024, in the Ita-Elepa area of Ilorin West Local Government Area, leaving the community in shock.

