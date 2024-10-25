Bishop David Olatunji Abioye took his exit from service at Winners Chapel this October

Legit.ng understands that the retirement is in line with the operational guidelines of the Liberation Commission, also known as the Mandate, which serves as the church’s constitution

Stephen Akintayo, an ally of top leaders of Winners Chapel, made a social media post where he explained that Abioye will, once in a while, still be preaching for the ministry

FCT, Abuja - Stephen Akintayo, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, has said Bishop David Abioye, the first vice-president (VP) of the Living Faith Church, "is not leaving Winners Chapel".

Legit.ng reports that Akintayo attended the retirement valedictory service held in Abioye’s honour at Living Faith Church, Goshen, Abuja, on Friday, October 18.

'Abioye to continue preaching at Winners Chapel'

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Akintayo, a friend of Winners Chapel leaders, explained that Abioye "will be preaching for the ministry anytime he is free from other visions he pursues".

Akintayo stated that the 63-year-old cleric only "retired from the administrative position he held for many years as VP".

Part of Akintayo's post on X reads:

"I also hope this has helped to avoid doubt that Bishop Abioye is not leaving Winners Chapel but has retired from the administrative position he held for many years as VP. Post-retirement service means he is FREE to pursue other visions he desires; however, he will be preaching for the ministry anytime he is free from other visions he pursues.

"After serving for over 44 years, it is the least he deserves—the freedom to do other things outside of the ministry of Winners Chapel International."

Legit.ng reports that Abioye's retirement follows a review of the church’s administrative policy, called The Mandate. The retirement age for leaders at the church has been pegged at 55.

Only David Oyedepo, founder of the church, aged 70, can now serve for life, according to the new policy.

The Mandate stipulates that future leaders of the church will be restricted to one or two terms of seven years, pending approval by the Board of Trustees (BoT).

Bishop Aremu affirms loyalty to Winners Chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu of the Winners Chapel disclosed that he is not planning to open his own church.

Aremu, who, like Bishop Abioye, is quitting Winners Chapel, said God’s presence is his greatest asset, and he has seen God in practical terms.

