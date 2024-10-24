A man, Ufuoma Bernard, has stated that there was high wire politics involved in the retirement of Bishop David Olatunji Abioye from Winners Chapel and not what the public was told

On October 18, a valedictory service was held for Bishop Abioye who had served as the first vice president to Bishop Oyedepo, the founder of Winners Chapel church

In a Facebook post Bernard narrated what led to Bishop Abioye's retirement and mentioned Bishop Oyedepo's likely successor

While it was reported that Bishop Abioye's retirement from Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, was in line with the church's operational guidelines, a man, Ufuoma Bernard, has said there was a secret behind it.

In a Facebook post on October 19, Bernard attributed Bishop Abioye's retirement to a high wire church politics centered around Bishop Oyedepo's successor and its ongoing building project, The Ark.

He said Bishop Oyedepo's first son will succeed him as church head.

Man claims Bishop Abioye's retirement was political

In his piece titled, "THE SECRET BEHIND THE RETIREMENT OF BISHOP DAVID ABIOYE", Bernard claimed Bishop Abioye's retirement was done to make him relinquish his position as a trustee of the church and to avoid any form of co-ownership with Bishop Oyedepo.

Bernard further claimed that Bishop Abioye will be replaced on the chuch's board of trustees by Bishop Oyedepo's first son Pastor David Oyedepo Jr.

He added that Pastor Oyedepo Jr will be appointed the next vice president of the church and is the heir apparent who will take over from Bishop Oyedepo. Bernard's post read:

"The Living Faith Church is about to enter its Golden Age with the dedication of the biggest worship center in the world christened THE ARK.

"The runway project has already been approved by the Federal Government to commence making the take-off and landings of propeller planes, light aircrafts and private jets possible, hence the idea is to avoid any form of co-ownership with Bishop David Abioye to sole-ownership. The Three Trustees of the church hitherto were Bishop David Oyedepo, Mrs Faith Oyedepo and Bishop David Abioye.

"Bishop David Abioye having been retired as First Vice President has consequently relinquished his position as Trustee. This is the crux of the matter. If you understand the fundamentals of the Incorporation of The Registered Trustees of Churches and NGOs with CAC you will understand the high wire politics behind the retirement of Abioye.

"If Abioye had gone to court to challenge Oyedepo it would have plunged the church into a complicated situation.

"So, Bishop David Abioye can now be replaced on the Board of Trustees with Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr who presently is the Resident Pastor of the church headquarters and who will be ordained a Bishop during the commissioning of THE ARK in December and appointed Vice President of The Living Faith Church and hier apparent to the church presidency."

Reactions trail Ufuoma Bernard's post

Mayor Chikwe Greatness said:

"While the people are giving to the lord.

"The lord is building his family empire with the peoples love offering.

"Too many e-diots on planet earth."

Ajayi Olusola Amby said:

"Brother Bernard!!!!!! What really concern you about winners church policy. Does it show that you love David Abioye. No. The Constitution of the Living Faith church doesn't concern you. I know you also have your constitution in your local ministry."

Nuraeni Lawal said:

"Is church a buissness entity? The church should be a place of worship where nobody can claim ownership like it is in Anglican church, baptist church, Methodist church, roman Catholic church etc."

Emeh Chizoba Chibenny said:

"Ọmọ,all your write-up on this issue is now making a lot of sense. Pentecostalism is a big business center where the founder takes it all."

Abiodun Ayodele said:

"With so much of your time now invested in dissecting Winner's leadership tussles, how much come remain for your Godism flock laidis?"

Bishop Abioye shares experience serving under Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had spoken about his experience serving under Oyedepo for more than four decades.

The appreciative bishop who recently retired from service, expressed his profound gratitude for the transformative impact Oyedepo had on his life. In a heartfelt video shared on his Facebook account (@Bishop David O. Abioye), he praised Oyedepo's invaluable spirit of guidance, brotherhood, and apostleship.

He acknowledged the countless lives transformed through Oyedepo's ministry, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside him.

