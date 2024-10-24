Bishop David Olatunji Abioye took his exit from service at Winners Chapel this October

Legit.ng understands that the retirement is in line with the operational guidelines of the Liberation Commission, which serves as the church’s constitution

Stephen Akintayo, an ally of top leaders of Winners Chapel, made a social media post where he explained that Bishop Abioye's next assignment is not just for the body of Christ but for the entire human race

FCT, Abuja - Stephen Akintayo, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, has hinted that Bishop David Abioye, the recently-retired first vice-president of the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, will go into business consulting.

Akintayo, a friend of Winners Chapel leaders, disclosed that Bishop Abioye could add career coaching to his new assignments.

The inspirational speaker stated that although he (Abioye) is leaving Winners Chapel, the 63-year-old would continue spiritually mentoring young pastors.

Akintayo wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle recently:

"Good news! What people like me have been enjoying about Bishop Abioye’s ministry is about to be made public.

"The next assignment is not just for the body of Christ but for the entire human race. Be ready to see Bishop Abioye, a business consultant, career coach, and still, of course, spiritual mentor to many pastors.

"The stewardship message that has been his signature is about to be taken to the next level. Watch out! Something sweet and good is coming!"

Legit.ng reports that Winners Chapel where Abioye is retiring from was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Headquartered in Ota, Ogun state, the organisation has since become a global network of churches with over 6 million members in 147 countries.

Bishop Aremu affirms loyalty to Winners Chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu of the Winners Chapel disclosed that he is not planning to open his own church.

Aremu, who, like Bishop Abioye, is quitting Winners Chapel, said God’s presence is his greatest asset, and he has seen God in practical terms.

