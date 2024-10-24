Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General, denied claims that she helped secure $57.5 billion for the Biafran government

Simon Ekpa's Response: Simon Ekpa, a Biafran separatist leader, responded to Okonjo-Iweala’s denial by asserting that he never made the alleged claim

While denying the claim, Ekpa criticized Okonjo-Iweala for her silence on violence in Nigeria's Southeast region

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), has firmly refuted claims that she was involved in securing $57.5 billion for the Biafran government.

The claim, allegedly linked to Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed leader of the Biafran separatist movement, had been circulating on social media.

The former Nigerian minister's message was a direct response to a widely circulated tweet claiming that $57.5 billion had been secured for the Biafran government.

In her response, Okonjo-Iweala took to her official X page to express her concern over the false narrative.

She reiterated that the statement was entirely fabricated and urged those using her name in such misleading contexts to desist.

Addressing the claim, Okonjo-Iweala said:

“I know no sensible person will believe what is contained in the outrageous tweet below, but in these troubled times, it is important to underscore that the statement is false. Again, I enjoin all those seeking to misuse my name to desist!”

Simon Ekpa’s replies to Okonjo-Iweala

Following Okonjo-Iweala’s rebuttal, Simon Ekpa issued his statement on X, denying any involvement in the alleged tweet.

Ekpa further clarified that he did not make the alleged claim, describing it as "false and fake."

He also used the opportunity to criticize Okonjo-Iweala for her silence on issues related to violence and killings in Nigeria, especially those involving the Southeastern region.

Ekpa, known for his vocal support of the Biafran movement and criticisms of the Nigerian government, responded by saying:

“I never tweeted such. It is even surprising that you can tweet this because your name was mentioned.

"We have been tweeting about the Nigeria terrorism against your people, and you never responded nor showed any remorse.”

