Nigerians are taking over the world by hitting great milestones in diaspora and attesting that geniuses are dominant in Africa

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO) as Director-General.

Legit.ng presents five Nigerians that are making the country proud internationally.

1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi was born in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria, to her professor father, Chukwuka Okonjo, who doubled as the Obi (king) of the Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Ukwu.

Following her secondary school education, Ngozi proceeded to the United States in 1973 to study at Harvard University. She graduated with an AB in Economics in 1976.

Ngozi subsequently worked at the World Bank in Washington DC as a development economist and rose to the No.2 position of Managing Director, Operations.

Ngozi became the first woman and first African to spearhead the World Trade Organization as Director-General. The smart woman governs trade rules between nations.

Okonjo-Iweala after being appointed noted that she was "honoured" to be selected to take charge of the organization. She promised to take on global economic and health challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again," Okonjo-Iweala said.

2. Kaycee Madu

Madu is notably the first Black Man to spearhead Provincial or Federal Justice positions of the Justice Minister, Attorney General or Solicitor General in Canada.

The Nigerian-born genius recently bagged a high-ranking position as Canada’s new minister of justice.

Following his appointment, Madu expressed his gratitude and appreciation via his Twitter page.

“Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General – where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have", Madu said.

His feat was celebrated by many in Canada’s Alberta Black community to attain the expected perspective of the nation's justice system.

3. Noel Ifeanyi Alumona

Noel, a student at Vanderbilt University, United States, did the country proud after becoming the winner of the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens.

The huge recognition came as a reward for his relentless work discouraging violence against women through Boys Champion, a not-for-profit organisation he founded in 2018.

The prize Alumona won was put together by the United Nations Department of Global Communication and was established in 1914. This means he broke a 108-year-old record to emerge not only the first Nigerian, but the first African to clinch it.

