The house of representatives has summoned the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and security operatives over kidnapping and robberies

The federal lawmaker lamented the spate of kidnappings and other security challenges in the nation's capital

Hon. Ismail Dabo narrated how his legislative aide, Miss Nimah Sulaiman, was killed by “one chance” operators after robbing her

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, the Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, and the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, have been summoned over the spate of kidnappings and other security challenges in the nation’s capital.

Wike, CP Disu, and Ajayi are to appear before the house of representatives committees on FCT, Police Affairs, and national security and intelligence.

The lawmakers gave the order after Ismail Dabo moved a motion of urgent public importance during the plenary session on Tuesday, October 22.

Dabo narrated how “one chance” operators killed his aide and dumped her body by the roadside after robbing her, Premium Times reports.

“Miss Nimah Sulaiman, a Legislative Aide of mine, was kidnapped and brutally murdered on Thursday 17th October 2024 on her way home to Jahi District, around 6:15 pm, where she was taken at gunpoint at Bannex Junction in Wuse 2 by one-chance operators.

“Despite paying ransom in full, her life was tragically cut short. Her body was found between the hours of 9 pm and 10 pm at Maitama/Minister’s Hill Bridge.”

He lamented that the “one chance” robbery scheme - criminals posing as taxi or bus drivers, along with accomplices pretending to be passengers has become rampant in Abuja.

‘One chance’ robbers kill policeman in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a police inspector, identified as Hussaini Umar was stabbed to death by robbers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

According to a police official, the robbers dumped the body of the policeman around a bridge, near the NNPC Junction in Kubwa.

A police convoy conveyed his remains for burial in his hometown of Zaria, Kaduna state on Saturday morning, July 13.

