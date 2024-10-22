Governors of the PDP are currently meeting in Abuja over the recent crisis rocking the opposition party

The ongoing meeting is being held at the lodge of the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed

Although the agenda of the meeting was unavailable to journalists, it is understood that some of the issues to be addressed include having a substantive national chairman and convening a national executive committee (NEC) meeting

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, governance, and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum is holding its emergency meeting at the Bauchi state governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday night, October 22, the meeting aims to discuss the state of the party and other issues concerning Nigeria as a whole.

The meeting is part of series of meetings by the leadership of the PDP to address the internal wrangling the PDP have faced over the last few months. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The Punch also noted the development.

The forum is also expected to host an enlarged session which will include members of the national working committee (NWC), the board of trustees (BoT), members of the forum of the erstwhile governors of the party, and the PDP national assembly leadership.

Already, Dauda Lawal and Ademola Adeleke, governors of Zamfara and Osun states respectively, have arrived for the meeting.

Other early arrivals include Umar Damagum, the embattled acting national chairman; Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the national secretary; Umar Bature, PDP's national organising secretary; and Ahmed Makarfi, BoT secretary.

Legit.ng reports that the opposition party has been embroiled in an internal crisis since 2022, which has polarised its NWC.

The crisis took a new twist recently when a faction in the NWC suspended Damagum and Anyanwu over alleged anti-party activities.

Counter-suspensions followed, prompting the BoT and other organs of the party to direct the NWC to revert to status quo.

PDP: Region Damagum’s successor might come from

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that top sources within the PDP disclosed that Damagun would step down.

According to the sources, Damagum would yield to pressure to relinquish his position to allow a strong chieftain of the party of north-central extraction to complete Iyorchia Ayu’s term as national chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng