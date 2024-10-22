Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to put aside their regional alliances to make the country great

Obasanjo made the call while playing host to members of the League of Northern Democrats, led by former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, in Abeokuta on Tuesday, October 22

The former president then expressed the optimism that Nigeria could get things right if it focused on building integrity, truth and love

Obasanjo emphasized the need to focus on integrity, truth, and love, stating that Nigerians have disappointed themselves, the black race, Africa, and the world by rubbishing these values. He attributed regionalism as the root cause of Nigeria's socioeconomic and political challenges, stressing that the country has remained fragmented for too long.

Obasanjo believes Nigeria can overcome

The former President expressed optimism that Nigeria can overcome its current challenges with the right leadership. He emphasized the importance of choosing the best person for the job, regardless of their region of origin. Obasanjo encouraged Nigerians to prioritize national identity over regional affiliations.

Obasanjo shared his own experience, saying, "I am undoubtedly proud to be a Yoruba, but my being a Nigerian should not be the enemy of my being a Yoruba." He urged Nigerians to adopt a similar mindset, promoting unity and collective progress.

Obasanjo concluded by emphasizing Nigeria's potential, recalling its reputation as a "giant in the sun" at independence. He challenged Nigerians to reclaim this status, saying, "The African continent, the black race, and the entire world are looking up to us." With unity and the right leadership, Obasanjo believes Nigeria can achieve greatness.

