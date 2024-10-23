Over 200 families in Rivers State's Rumaholu-Nkpolu Pipeline Area were displaced by severe flooding

Residents, forced to flee due to both the rising water and the invasion of dangerous wildlife, are now pleading for urgent government intervention

Reports of looting in the aftermath of the flooding have added to the community’s distress, leaving many to start over from scratch

On Tuesday, October 22, it was reported that over 200 families in the Rumaholu-Nkpolu Pipeline Area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have been displaced by flooding.

The residents revealed that snakes and other reptiles had surfaced as a result of the flooding.

200 families displaced by flooding in River state, animals invade homes. Photo credit: Anadoly via Getty images

Source: Getty Images

The incident also reportedly destroyed properties. According to sources, flooding of such magnitude occurred in 2017.

Flooding displaced hundreds

While addressing journalists, a man named Thomas who was affected by the flooding was quoted to have said the following:

“If you follow me now into each house that has been abandoned, you will find about six snakes.

“During the night, if you don’t have any torchlight especially while coming down from the staircase, you will see snakes. Sometimes, almost we step on the snakes and that is why most of us ran away.”

A female resident also blamed house owners who built houses on canals and called the government for support. In her words:

“We are calling on the Rivers State Government to help build an underground drainage in this area. We use boats to paddle into our houses,” she explained tearfully.

Hoodlums had also been said to have invaded homes after flooding and looted properties, according to one of the residents.

She said:

“We left the house and locked the place. But before we came back, they looted everything from my house. We are just starting all over again.”

Tragedy as 29 killed, 321,000 houses, 858,000 farmlands destroyed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kebbi state government led by Nasir Idris said that 29 people, 321,000 houses, and 858,000 farmlands have been lost to floodwaters in 16 of the 21 local government areas in the state.

Briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, September 27, the state Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Ahmed, warned about the dangers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng