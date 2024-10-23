The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a native doctor, Enuwa Odugu, and the father of 26-year-old Chikwado Eze, following Chikwado’s death during a failed fortification ritual

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a native doctor and a father following the tragic death of a 26-year-old man, Chikwado Eze.

Chikwado had died during a failed fortification ritual in Ugbaike, Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

Legit.ng understands that Chikwado, who had recently secured a visa to travel abroad, returned to his village to celebrate the news with his family.

However, his father, Mr. Uwakwe Eze, insisted on performing a fortification ritual to ensure his son’s success overseas, leading to the ill-fated decision to involve a local native doctor.

Ritual goes horribly wrong

According to reports, Mr. Eze took his son to the native doctor, identified as Enuwa Odugu, for the fortification process.

Odugu allegedly claimed that Chikwado needed to be buried alive for one hour and thirty minutes as part of the ritual.

Tragically, when Chikwado was exhumed after the allotted time, he was found unresponsive and later declared dead, Vanguard reported.

Police confirm arrests of suspects

Confirming the incident, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, released a statement late Tuesday night detailing the arrests.

"A native doctor, one Enuwa Odugu, aged 48, and Uwakwe Eze, aged 67, were arrested for the conspiracy and murder of Eze’s 26-year-old son, Chikwado Celestine Eze," Ndukwe said.

The police revealed that Chikwado was placed in a coffin as part of the ritual when he died in the process.

Efforts to rush him to the hospital proved futile, as doctors confirmed him dead on arrival. His body has since been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy, The Punch reported.

The police spokesperson also noted that the native doctor confessed to performing the ritual and claimed Chikwado’s death resulted from his failure to adhere to specific ritual guidelines.

"The case is under investigation, and the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded," Ndukwe added.

