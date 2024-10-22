BREAKING: Amid High Fuel Price, Tinubu Gives Nigerians Option of Buying CNG at N200, Details Surface
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Nigerian motorists now have the option of buying fuel at N1,000 per litre or gas equivalent at N200 per standard cubic meter
- Tinubu said this during a meeting with top officials of the Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (Nipco) Plc on Tuesday, October 22
- The president commended NIPCO’s contributions to the nation’s energy transition efforts, particularly its support for the presidential compressed natural gas initiative (PCNGi)
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, governance, and elections in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 22, said Nigerians can buy fuel at N1,000 per litre or compressed natural gas (CNG) at N200 per standard cubic meter.
Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu said this when he met executives of the Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (Nipco) Plc at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Citizens currently buy fuel at above N1,000 per litre across Nigerian cities.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, the Nigerian leader lauded NIPCO's “Switch to CNG” campaign.
Tinubu said:
“Nigeria’s motorists can buy petrol at N1,000 per litre or equivalent gas per standard cubic meter at N200.
"We have also introduced incentives for commercial motorists to convert from petrol to gas free of cost."
NIPCO chief pleased with Tinubu
Meanwhile, Ramesh Kasangra, NIPCO director, who led the delegation, thanked President Tinubu for his support of the CNG sector.
Kasangra expressed NIPCO’s commitment to solidifying the partnership with the FG "to ensure Nigeria’s energy transition remains on track".
The NIPCO helmsman assured Tinubu that the company was ready to invest in infrastructure to make CNG more accessible nationwide.
Read Onanuga's statement in full below:
Tinubu launches fuel alternative
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PCNGi launched CNG for vehicles at N230 per litre.
The announcement was detailed in a statement signed by PCNGi's Michael Oluwagbemi. Oluwagbemi explained that President Tinubu was determined to reduce the cost of living, particularly in light of the removal of the fuel subsidy in May 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.