NIPCO Plc has unveiled its plans to establish 35 premium Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations nationwide and three major mother stations by 2024.

This strategic expansion is set to significantly boost the use of CNG as an alternative auto fuel, aiming to serve over 200,000 vehicles daily.

New CNG stations to boost auto fuel market

The company has formed a strategic partnership between its subsidiary, NIPCO Gas Limited, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to address the infrastructure gaps in utilizing natural gas as a vehicle fuel.

Suresh Kumar, the managing director/CEO of NIPCO Gas, announced during the company's 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja that 35 CNG stations will be launched by the end of 2024 as part of the project's second phase, with a focus on improving inter-city transportation.

He emphasized that the partnership's main objective is to expand the current CNG infrastructure, increasing accessibility and encouraging the use of this affordable and eco-friendly fuel for buses, cars, and Keke Napeps.

The collaboration with NNPC aims to establish 21 CNG stations for intra-city transportation, which is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2024.

According to Leadership, the remaining stations from the total of 35 will be completed by late 2024, as part of the project's second phase.

Kumar noted the company's notable advancements since entering the natural gas distribution sector in 2009, following the launch of its LPG plant.

Recall that in July, the federal government released a list of locations across the country where motorists can convert their petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to run on CNG.

NIPCO's vision to ease fuel costs

The initiative aligns with the company's vision to promote cleaner, more sustainable energy sources in Nigeria's transportation sector.

NIPCO's efforts are part of a larger commitment to improving the country’s energy infrastructure and addressing the growing demand for alternative fuels.

This move will also enhance vehicle accessibility across the country, further advancing Nigeria’s transition to greener energy solutions in the transportation industry.

Tinubu inaugurates hybrid CNG buses from Innoson Motors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commissioned the first set of 30 CNG buses to fulfil his government’s promise to reduce the pain of petrol subsidy removal.

DAPPMAN and the NNPCL purchased the buses and donated them to the Nigerian government to further promote the vision of transitioning to cleaner energy instead of fossil fuels.

The buses, whose engines can switch between CNG, diesel, and petrol, were built in Innoson Motors' Nnewi factory in Anambra State.

