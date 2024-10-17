Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Benin City, Edo state - Tragedy struck on Thursday morning, October 17, in Benin City, the Edo state capital, following the alleged explosion of a compressed natural gas (CNG) powered vehicle.

According to Leadership newspaper, the incident happened at a NIPCO CNG Station at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City.

In a viral video, the vehicle was destroyed while people around the vicinity panicked.

Legit.ng recalls that in August, the Nigerian government inaugurated the CNG initiative’s conversion incentive programme in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The initiative seeks to help vehicles switch their energy source from petrol to CNG, following high petrol prices since the removal of the subsidy.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the programme director of the presidential CNG initiative, said at the event that the initiative aimed to convert one million vehicles to run on CNG.

Meanwhile, while some people have raised safety concerns about the use of CNG, citing the risk of explosions and accidents, the government has assured that it is taking all necessary safety precautions to ensure that CNG is used safely and responsibly.

