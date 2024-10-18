President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hailed General Yakubu Gowon as a "sterling example" of leadership on his 90th birthday

Tinubu praised Gowon's philosophy of "No victor, no vanquished" after the Nigerian Civil War

Tinubu commended Gowon for his post-presidency dedication to prayer and national harmony through the "Nigeria Prays Programme

In a glowing tribute marking the 90th birthday of General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrated the statesman's remarkable contributions to the nation, describing him as a "sterling example" of leadership and patriotism.

In a statement shared by the Presidency on October 19, 2024, President Tinubu reflected on General Gowon's service as one of Nigeria's longest-serving leaders.

Tinubu hails General Gowon as he turns 90

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu remarked:

"General Gowon is a gentleman extraordinaire, one of the longest-serving Nigerian leaders.

"He did a lot for our country and served meritoriously in various capacities within and outside the military."

Tinubu highlighted Gowon’s early years as a young military officer trained at the prestigious Sandhurst Royal Military Academy, emphasizing how, at the age of 32, he reluctantly accepted the responsibility of leading a nation in the throes of civil strife, The Punch reported.

Tinubu said:

"His life story has inspired many Nigerians. As the nation's head of state, he significantly contributed to nation-building and development and can be rightly called the father of national infrastructure."

Tinubu commends Gowon for promoting peace

Tinubu paid special homage to Gowon's role in promoting national unity after the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970).

He praised the former head of state for his philosophy of "No victor, no vanquished," which Tinubu credited with fostering national healing and reconciliation.

Tinubu noted:

"It is on record that after the country's civil war, his philosophy of 'No victor, no vanquished' helped promote national healing, peace, and reconciliation."

Since assuming office, President Tinubu acknowledged General Gowon’s valuable counsel, particularly during diplomatic tensions with neighboring Sahelian states.

"Since I became President, General Gowon has been my counselor, offering advice when needed.

"He was there for us when we had a misunderstanding with some of our Sahelian states, calling for moderation from all sides for the sake of ECOWAS unity."

Tinubu also pointed to Gowon's post-presidency life as a model for self-improvement, noting the general’s commitment to lifelong learning.

Tinubu speaks on Gowon's spiritual contributions

Beyond his political and military achievements, Tinubu commended Gowon for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s spiritual welfare through the "Nigeria Prays Programme."

"General Gowon has continued to deploy his 'Nigeria Prays Programme' in prayer and intercession for the country while also suing for religious tolerance, peace, harmony, and stability in the land."

