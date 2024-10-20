The Ebonyi police command said that 10 people were injured in a gas explosion at Good Shepherd Catering School in Orokeonuoha community

A police spokesperson stated that the incident occurred on Saturday, and victims were taken to Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital with no casualties reported

However, the chief fire officer at the Ebonyi State Fire Service noted the agency was not informed about the explosion

Orokeonuoha, Ebonyi state - The Ebonyi police command has confirmed that 10 people sustained injuries in a gas explosion that occurred at a catering school on Saturday, October 19.

Speaking with the media, Joshua Ukandu, Ebonyi state police spokesperson, said the incident happened at Orokeonuoha community, Ebonyi LGA and added that no casualties were recorded.

His complete statement is below:

“The police are aware of the incident and it happened on Thursday— the victims were taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki,” he said.

“At the time the incident occurred, there was no record of death— there were students in the school known as Good Shepherd Catering School, Orokeonuoha, when the incident occurred.”

Ralph Ibiam, chief fire officer at the Ebonyi State Fire Service, stated the agency is yet to be briefed on the explosion.

“Nobody called or informed the Ebonyi fire service about such an incident— gas explosions are becoming a trend in the state,” he said.

Gas explosions have been a recurring issue in Nigeria, the recent being the deadly explosion in Jigawa, leading to over 100 deaths.

How 105 died in fuel tanker explosion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a devastating petrol tanker explosion occurred in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, resulting in the loss of at least 105 lives. The tragedy struck at 11:30 pm on Tuesday near Khadija University.

According to Shiisu Adam, the Jigawa State Police Command's public relations officer, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Kano to Nguru town in Yobe State. The tanker exploded, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

This ultimately led to a massive explosion that claimed numerous lives. The victims are mostly burnt beyond recognition, and they will be given a mass burial.

