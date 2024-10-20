Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has listed 11 ‘situations’ that unite Nigerians across the country

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said there are 11 ‘situations’ that bring Nigerians together and unite the nation.

Sani said one of such is when the Super Eagles or any other national sports teams are doing very well in an international competition.

He said another situation is when a Nigerian in the diaspora excels or wins trophies.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Sunday, October 20.

Sani wrote:

1. When the Super Eagles or any other National sports teams are winning their matches.

2. When a Nigerian is molested or ill-treated abroad.

3. When a Diaspora excels or wins trophies.

4. When a Nigerian artist is making waves globally.

5. When a Nigerian actor is celebrated globally.

6. During Birthdays and Wedding events.

7. When a man they like dies.

8. When a man they don’t like dies.

9. When attacking a palliative warehouse.

10. When the prices of commodities shoot upwards.

11. When a Nigerian footballer secures a contract with a top European club.

Nigerians react to what unite the nation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians.

@okaforndubest

Five 'situations' that unites nigeria politicians

1.when they want to loot national treasury

2.when they want to make people's lives miserable

3. Corruption also unites them

4. When they want to assisinate an opponent they don't like

5. When they want to deceive masses

@SamuelIse3

Absolutely because that's the only thing that gives us joy because the government has failed us woefully.

@EvansOchinyere

What unites our political leaders

1) corruption

2) rigging election

3) corruption again

4) Wike Police

@December2619831

12.When the good policies of government increases the purchasing power of Nigerians to be able to provide food and basic necessities of life.

@smartOTFS

12. When APC is voted out in 2027

