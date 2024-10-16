President Bola Tinubu's minister for women's affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has made a vow to deal with a man who allegedly forcibly penetrated two sisters

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye spoke in a viral video where he mentioned the girls' ages to be three and eight, respectively

The minister vowed to finish the accused person, and the video has started generating reactions from Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu's minister of women's affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has been seen in a viral video vowing to deal with a man who allegedly forced underage sisters into copulations.

The unnamed man was said to have forcibly penetrated three-year-old and eight-year-old girls. The victims were said to be from the same family, and the minister vowed to finish him for the heinous crime and exposed him for Nigerians to "finish him".

Nigerians react to Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye's comment

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section to express their view on the incident. Below are some of their comment:

Insight commented:

"I can never understand how a grown man can have sexual urges towards children. It's beyond my imagination."

Christiana Daniel wrote:

'Heartbreaking, I don't understand why would a mature man sexually abuse a 3-year-old baby; this is wickedness in high places. he will leave those children traumatized. He should be severely dealt with and face the full consequences of his wicked actions."

Hanteywhite commented:

"Funny how most people that do this have children. They want the best for their children but spoiling other children’s future."

May Jay reacted:

"Don’t focus on the woman abeg, let’s focus on the crime please."

Sammy UgoNabo tweeted:

"The only time I see myself supporting this woman 100%. Castrate the man or he will do it again. Investigate the matter properly so you won’t castrate an innocent person."

Minister for women affairs argues with Reps

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has said she is no slave to anybody.

The minister made the comment in an argument with Reps committee member Marie Ebikake, who accused her of running a one-man show at her ministry.

Uju Kennedy was being questioned by the House committee over corruption allegations levelled against her and the ministry relating to contract awards.

