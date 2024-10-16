Davido's father Deji Adeleke's speech at the Seventh Day Adventist conference has continued to trend

A clip of the singer's father preaching about the importance of the Sabbath day has also gone viral

Davido's dad also recalled how a prayer he made on the Sabbath day helped him secure a permit from the government that had previously been turned down

Music star Davido's billionaire father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, was among those who spoke as a layperson from the West-Central Africa Division during the Seventh Day Adventist General Conference Annual Council on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Davido's father, who spoke about the importance of Sabbath Day, shares ongoing plans for his thermal power plants, which will be the biggest in Nigeria.

Davido's billionaire dad preaches at a chuch event in the US. Credit: davido

Davido's dad on the importance of prayer

Davido's father, who quoted bible verses as he preached, shared his experience while getting the environmental permit for the power plant.

He disclosed that he ran into difficulties with government officials, with one particular official telling him that the project would never "see the light of day."

Davido's dad said he went on his knees and prayed to God on the Sabbath day because he did not want to accept the government official's statement as the final say.

He testified about how prayers turned the situation around, and he got the permit.

Watch video of Davido quoting bible verses

Watch an extended video of Davido's father preaching about Sabbath day:

Netizens react to Davido's father's speech

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

c.h.i.g.e.m.e.z.u:

"This man just did a serious evangelism."

ahgahdah_:

"Man used this small opportunity to preach Christ to people… my kind of Billionaire. Much love and respect “Mr Chairman Sir."

wizzyblaq:

"If billionaire in dollar go fit knee down pray to God, who I come be."

onyedika_justice:

"Billionaire is talking about God,poor man dey doubt God."

